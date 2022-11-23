Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

137,181 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

2.0T Sport Ultimate

2.0T Sport Ultimate

Location

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

137,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366541
  • Stock #: 16HS15765
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB1GH415765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,181 KM

Vehicle Description


90 DAY NO CHARGE WARRANTY+ 7 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY WITH EVERY VEHICLEPURCHASE -FINANCING AVAILABLE -TRADE-INS ENCOURAGED!!

Welcome to We Sell Autos, home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba!! We Sell Autos will handle all of your vehicle needs, from buying & selling, to full vehicle service + bodywork and detailing for every make and model. We pride ourselves on giving you the best experience a customer can get!Drop by today and find out for yourself thatwe offer the best value in town and discover why we are Manitoba's #1 pre-owned dealership! All of our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety inspection and a FREE vehicle history report. Do you have a trade-in vehicle? WE LOVE TRADE-INS! Having a trade-in vehicle will lower your payments and save you big time on taxes! *Price and payments do not include provincial or federal taxes. Title and vehicle registrations are additional. Dealer Permit #4784 - A Division of DonVito Automotive Group *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos directly.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Sonata
