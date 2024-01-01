$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA21GU032452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Winter White]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23542
- Mileage 151,389 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2016 Hyundai Tucson