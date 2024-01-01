Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

151,389 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10841700
  2. 10841700
  3. 10841700
  4. 10841700
  5. 10841700
  6. 10841700
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA21GU032452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Winter White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23542
  • Mileage 151,389 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Acadia SLE 106,244 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 24,826 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT 118,304 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson