$16,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA46GU180209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Chromium Silver]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24302
- Mileage 134,137 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 92,107 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 123,620 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 134,137 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2016 Hyundai Tucson