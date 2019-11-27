Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate BLUETOOTH KEYLESS ENTRY HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate BLUETOOTH KEYLESS ENTRY HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,787KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4380543
  • Stock #: 86985
  • VIN: KM8J3CA29GU146537
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Stability control, traction control, start button, 7-speed A/T, satellite radio, A/C, AUX input, bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, heated steering wheel, MP3 capability, Infinity sound system, remote keyless entry, CD player, USB connector, heated front and rear seats, leather interior, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, ABS, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, hill decent control, lance change assist, hill start assist, backup camera and so much more!

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 56,576 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 42,924 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 68,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Send A Message