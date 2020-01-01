2016 Hyundai Tucson

This Hyundai Tucson has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Drive Your Hyundai Tucson Ultimate in Luxury with These Packages*Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Tucson come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!