2016 Hyundai Tucson

64,305 KM

$18,967

+ tax & licensing
$18,967

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,967

+ taxes & licensing

64,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: KM8J3CA47GU108998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Ash Black 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium all wheel drive featuring heated seats, rear back up camera and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

