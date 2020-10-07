2016 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Blind spot sensor Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Rear Collision Warning Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

