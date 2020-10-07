Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

71,900 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 1.6T AWD Brand New All Weather Tires | Remote Starter

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 1.6T AWD Brand New All Weather Tires | Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5998125
  • Stock #: F3NJ2W
  • VIN: KM8J3CA2XGU059018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NJ2W
  • Mileage 71,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived ! This Beautiful Tucson Comes Loaded with Great Features such as :

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Compustar LCD 2 way remote starter

Brand new Toyo all weather tires

Rear view camera

Blind spot monitoring

Lane change assist

Cross traffic alert

19 inch wheels

Bluetooth

All wheel drive and more !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

