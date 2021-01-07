Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

112,514 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury* AWD/Panoramic Roof/Sirius/Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury* AWD/Panoramic Roof/Sirius/Navigation

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

112,514KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6598403
  • Stock #: 24788
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU166058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24788
  • Mileage 112,514 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Hyundai Tucson for only $15,998******ALL WHEEL DRIVE * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, SIRIUS RADIO, NAVIGATION Enjoy the comfort, convenience and versatility in this 2016 Hyundai Tucson! Well equipped with all wheel drive, backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, satellite radio, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and tons more! On sale for $16,998 cash, or JUST $15,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Ford Explorer X...
 11,262 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 66,151 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE*...
 201,703 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory