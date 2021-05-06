+ taxes & licensing
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Hyundai Tucson for only $22,997****** * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, LOW KILOMETRES, ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM From CITY DRIVING to FAMILY OUTINGS, this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is READY for the ADVENTURE and sure to IMPRESS! Well equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and tons more! Call us today! On sale for $23,997 cash, or JUST $22,997 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
