Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,493

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7125247
  2. 7125247
Contact Seller

$22,493

+ taxes & licensing

63,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125247
  • Stock #: F3YKWH
  • VIN: KM8J3CA24GU216249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YKWH
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 22790 kilometers below market average!

2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD Winter White

-New Tires
-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-8 Speakers
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
-Leather Seat Trim
-Navigation System
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Speed control.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Blind Spot
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
Shark Fin Antenna
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8" high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation
premium audio w/external amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,336 KM
$17,111 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 63,500 KM
$22,493 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 45,127 KM
$22,714 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory