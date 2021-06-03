Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

68,285 KM

Details Description Features

$20,311

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,311

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | Certified | One Owner | 0.99% Available |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | Certified | One Owner | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7173710
  2. 7173710
  3. 7173710
Contact Seller

$20,311

+ taxes & licensing

68,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7173710
  • Stock #: F42A59
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XGU220839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 30,418 KM
$15,977 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 58,584 KM
$16,057 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 Progres...
 49,900 KM
$19,927 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory