2016 Hyundai Tucson

90,424 KM

Details Description Features

$16,134

+ tax & licensing
$16,134

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Base

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Base

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

$16,134

+ taxes & licensing

90,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7188302
  • Stock #: 2020U
  • VIN: KM8J23A40GU172478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,424 KM

Vehicle Description

 


Top Features include:

  • Remote keyless entry with alarm
  • Colour touchscreen display with backup camera
  • Power, Heated exterior side mirrors
  • Driver's blind spot mirror
  • •6-way adjustable driver seat including height adjustment
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!

This vehicle has been fully inspected by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 



Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

