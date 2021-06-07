Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | Certified | 0.99 % Available |

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | Certified | 0.99 % Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.


CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Coliseum Gray

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AWD
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Alloy wheels
-Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

