Recent Arrival! Certified.
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Coliseum Gray
-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AWD
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Alloy wheels
-Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6