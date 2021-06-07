2016 Hyundai Tucson

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: KM8J3CA46GU232941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43DVK

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy Rear Collision Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

