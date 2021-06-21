2016 Hyundai Tucson

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 3 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7470387

7470387 Stock #: F45A61

F45A61 VIN: KM8J3CA23GU093673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F45A61

Mileage 79,343 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.