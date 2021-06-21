2016 Hyundai Tucson

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

7497867 Stock #: F4516A

F4516A VIN: KM8J3CA21GU031172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Wine

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,038 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start 8 speakers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Shark Fin Antenna Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8" high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation premium audio w/external amplifier

