2016 Hyundai Tucson

$21,676 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 9 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7657447

7657447 Stock #: 2045A

2045A VIN: KM8J3CA49GU231671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,915 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.