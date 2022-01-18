2016 Hyundai Tucson

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8147710

8147710 Stock #: F4CYH3

F4CYH3 VIN: KM8J3CA25GU092637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4CYH3

Mileage 98,323 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,170 kgs (4,784 lbs) Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.579 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Steering Wheel-Adjustable Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.