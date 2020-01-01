2016 Hyundai Veloster automatic transmission with only 62,000km. Fully Equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering,
keyless entry, power sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloy wheels and more.
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Power Brakes
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- DUAL AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Remote Trunk Release
- Cup Holder
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Window Wiper
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Odometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Bluetooth
- MP3 CD Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defroster
- Sunroof
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- All Equipped
- Fully loaded
- Rear View Camera
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.