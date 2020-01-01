Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto Tech

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

  1. 4477173
  2. 4477173
  3. 4477173
  4. 4477173
  5. 4477173
  6. 4477173
  7. 4477173
  8. 4477173
  9. 4477173
  10. 4477173
  11. 4477173
  12. 4477173
  13. 4477173
  14. 4477173
  15. 4477173
  16. 4477173
  17. 4477173
  18. 4477173
  19. 4477173
  20. 4477173
  21. 4477173
  22. 4477173
  23. 4477173
  24. 4477173
  25. 4477173
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4477173
  • Stock #: 4340
  • VIN: kmhtc6ad2gu301912
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
2016 Hyundai Veloster automatic transmission with only 62,000km. Fully Equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering,
keyless entry, power sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloy wheels and more.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 226,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 6,000 KM
$18,290 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 58,864 KM
$13,290 + tax & lic
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

Send A Message