Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Veloster

85,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cp 6spd! SE Ream Cam, Heated Seats clean title

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cp 6spd! SE Ream Cam, Heated Seats clean title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 9557107
  2. 9557107
  3. 9557107
  4. 9557107
  5. 9557107
  6. 9557107
  7. 9557107
  8. 9557107
  9. 9557107
  10. 9557107
  11. 9557107
  12. 9557107
  13. 9557107
  14. 9557107
  15. 9557107
  16. 9557107
  17. 9557107
  18. 9557107
  19. 9557107
  20. 9557107
  21. 9557107
  22. 9557107
  23. 9557107
  24. 9557107
  25. 9557107
  26. 9557107
  27. 9557107
  28. 9557107
  29. 9557107
  30. 9557107
  31. 9557107
  32. 9557107
  33. 9557107
Contact Seller

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

85,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557107
  • Stock #: 296650
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD4GU296650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 296650
  • Mileage 85,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 6Spd Manual, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, Push Start, Clean Title! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 85,200 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 62,757 KM
$69,991 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 68,043 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory