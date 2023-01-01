2016 Hyundai Veloster

$18,991 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557107

9557107 Stock #: 296650

296650 VIN: KMHTC6AD4GU296650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 296650

Mileage 85,200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.