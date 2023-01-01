Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

107,000 KM

Details Description

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Turbo

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979598
  • Stock #: C7585
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE3GU296809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

107,000km

Mechanical Specs:
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 6-speed manual
Drive Type Front wheel drive
Cylinders Inline 4
Base engine size 1.6 L
Total Seating 4

Power:
Horsepower 201 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque 195 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm

Additional Features:
Heated Seating
Power Windows, Mirrors and Seating
Leather Interior
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sunroof

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

