2016 Infiniti QX50

Vehicle Features

Comfort Climate Control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features fuel economy Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fine vision electroluminescent gauges Tilt and telescopic steering column Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob AroundView Monitor 4-way power front-passenger’s seat Premium leather-appointed seating 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks Infiniti Controller for audio maintenance and comfort and convenience features 7-inch color vehicle information display Rear-seat heating and cooling vents in center console and ducts under front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.