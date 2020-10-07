Menu
2016 Infiniti QX50

70,689 KM

Details Description Features

$24,996

+ tax & licensing
$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX50

2016 Infiniti QX50

Premium NAV W/TECHNOLOGY AWD, ACCIDENT FREE,

2016 Infiniti QX50

Premium NAV W/TECHNOLOGY AWD, ACCIDENT FREE,

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

70,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5945652
  Stock #: F3MKV8
  VIN: JN1BJ0RR8GM267951

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic
  Interior Colour Chestnut
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 70,689 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
fuel economy
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fine vision electroluminescent gauges
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
AroundView Monitor
4-way power front-passenger's seat
Premium leather-appointed seating
60/40-split folding rear seatbacks
Infiniti Controller for audio
maintenance
and comfort and convenience features
7-inch color vehicle information display
Rear-seat heating and cooling vents in center console and ducts under front seats

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

