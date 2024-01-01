$26,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60
AWD Premium| Loaded, Leather, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!
2016 Infiniti QX60
AWD Premium| Loaded, Leather, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 501637
- Mileage 82,921 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Premium 3 ROWS! 7 SEATER! Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248