AWD Premium 3 ROWS! 7 SEATER! Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!

2016 Infiniti QX60

82,921 KM

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium| Loaded, Leather, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium| Loaded, Leather, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
82,921KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM1GC501637

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 501637
  • Mileage 82,921 KM

AWD Premium 3 ROWS! 7 SEATER! Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Anti-Theft

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

2016 Infiniti QX60