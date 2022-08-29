2016 Infiniti QX60

$29,992 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245101

9245101 Stock #: F4UG1P

F4UG1P VIN: 5N1AL0MM0GC503301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UG1P

Mileage 85,826 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 74 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Power Options Power Locks Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: 6-speaker audio system single in-dash CD player Auxiliary audio/video input j

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.