<p><strong>High-Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>Altitude Ltd Avail</li><li>4WD</li><li>Back up Camera</li><li>1 Owner</li><li>Accident Free</li></ul><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)</strong></p><p><strong>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.</strong></p><p><strong>Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca</strong></p><p></p><p><strong>Dealer permit: 4858</strong></p><p><strong>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</strong></p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

144,673 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,673KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMAB1GW312922

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 312922
  • Mileage 144,673 KM

High-Value Options:

  • Altitude Ltd Avail
  • 4WD
  • Back up Camera
  • 1 Owner
  • Accident Free

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-XXXX

204-615-6979

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2016 Jeep Cherokee