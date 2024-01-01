$24,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,032KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS1GW196507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E31007
- Mileage 146,032 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Front fog lights
Active grille shutters
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Body side moldings: body-color
Steering ratio: 15.4
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
4WD type: on demand
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Infotainment: Uconnect
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Headlight bezel color: black
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake width: 0.47
Door trim: vinyl
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Tuned suspension: off-road
Axle ratio: 4.08
Rear brake diameter: 10.9
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Tow hooks: front / rear
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear headrests: integrated / 3
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Grille color: black / body-color surround
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Jeep Cherokee