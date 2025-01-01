Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2016 Jeep Cherokee

126,083 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,083KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3GW377513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Nappa leather seat trim
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires
blackwall
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
P265/65R18 all-terrain
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2016 Jeep Cherokee