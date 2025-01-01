Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2016 Jeep Cherokee

176,932 KM

Details Description Features

$17,398

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Local | One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
12723945

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Local | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 12723945
  2. 12723945
Contact Seller

$17,398

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,932KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS2GW288578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mango Tango Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,932 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Additional Features

Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T | 5.99% O.A.C. | One Owner | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Dodge Durango R/T | 5.99% O.A.C. | One Owner | Local | 504 KM $69,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE | 5.99 O.A.C | No Accidents | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE | 5.99 O.A.C | No Accidents | Local | 151,499 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Local | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Local | One Owner | 176,932 KM $17,398 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,398

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2016 Jeep Cherokee