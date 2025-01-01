$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,635 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is equipped with a robust 3.2L V6 engine, delivering 271hp and 239ft. lbs. of torque. The Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat exterior complements the sleek Black interior. Factory default features include a rugged Trailhawk appearance package, Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4 system, Uconnect infotainment system with touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, remote start, backup camera, and keyless entry. With fuel efficiency rated at 12.4 L/100km in the city and 9.0 L/100km on the highway, this vehicle is in excellent overall condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
Email Carland
Carland
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-227-4600