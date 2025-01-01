$12,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,014KM
VIN 1C4PJMASXGW306911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 176,014 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, SPORT PACKAGE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 120,035 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 85,971 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 195,010 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Email Auto Excell
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Excell
204-888-4070
2016 Jeep Cherokee