HEATED SEATS, SPORT PACKAGE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!

2016 Jeep Cherokee

176,014 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Sport

13066033

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Used
176,014KM
VIN 1C4PJMASXGW306911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,014 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, SPORT PACKAGE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

