2016 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.