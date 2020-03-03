Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 * PANO ROOF * BLUETOOTH * HTD SEATS & WHEEL*

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 * PANO ROOF * BLUETOOTH * HTD SEATS & WHEEL*

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,225KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799967
  • Stock #: 5731
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS5GW129990
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

