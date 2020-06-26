Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,222KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5254655
  • Stock #: F3859W
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS2GW139358
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 69,900 KM
$16,977 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave P...
 40,262 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 40,600 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory