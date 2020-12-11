2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Leather Interior Group Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF Granite Crystal Metallic 3.517 Axle Ratio QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD) ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler Requires Subscription COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...

