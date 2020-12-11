Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

125,690 KM

Details

$20,777

+ tax & licensing
$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Pano Sunroof | Remote Start |

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Pano Sunroof | Remote Start |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

125,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6332639
  • Stock #: 20282A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Granite Crystal Metallic
3.517 Axle Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

