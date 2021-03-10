Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

87,717 KM

$24,279

+ tax & licensing
$24,279

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Trailhawk AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Trailhawk AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

87,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779207
  • Stock #: F3W86H
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS4GW292227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

