Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

154,200 KM

Details Description Features

$21,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited All Wheel Drive Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited All Wheel Drive Leather

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 6816566
  2. 6816566
  3. 6816566
  4. 6816566
  5. 6816566
  6. 6816566
  7. 6816566
  8. 6816566
  9. 6816566
  10. 6816566
  11. 6816566
  12. 6816566
  13. 6816566
  14. 6816566
  15. 6816566
  16. 6816566
  17. 6816566
  18. 6816566
  19. 6816566
  20. 6816566
  21. 6816566
  22. 6816566
  23. 6816566
  24. 6816566
  25. 6816566
Contact Seller

$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

154,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816566
  • Stock #: F3WNXH
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDSXGW339418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't let the kilometers fool you. This Cherokee is in insanely good shape! Loaded up with Leather, Navigation, Heated Steering, Remote Start and so much more!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Volvo

2018 Volvo XC60 T6 I...
 35,975 KM
$51,979 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 172,070 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,519 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory