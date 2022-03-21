2016 Jeep Cherokee

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 9 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8866991

8866991 Stock #: 3017

3017 VIN: 1C4PJMDS5GW343196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 170,987 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.