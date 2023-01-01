Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

176,921 KM

Details

$21,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,388

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9764923
  2. 9764923
  3. 9764923
  4. 9764923
  5. 9764923
  6. 9764923
  7. 9764923
Contact Seller

$21,388

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9764923
  • Stock #: 23118
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS1GW161643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23118
  • Mileage 176,921 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2018 Kia Forte LX+
 95,303 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 se
 150,486 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 89,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory