$9,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GD500074
- Mileage 293,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safety
Beautifully detailed 2016 Jeep Patriot 4X4 has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an Four-wheel drivetrain and perfect for these winters
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the features Includes:
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Sunroof
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Lumbar Support
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- and many more
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297