Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2016 Jeep Patriot

141,234 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
12700449

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
141,234KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB3GD580323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

