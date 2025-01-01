Menu
SPOTLESS AND SUPER MAINTAINED INTERIOR IS LIKE NEW!! SUPER LOW KMS !! NO ACCIDENTS Loaded Leather interior (spotless) Sunroof power Heated seats Power seat Remote start Satellite radio Heated mirror Upgraded 6 spd auto transmission w/ tip start SUSPENSION LIFTED !! INCLUDES LUGGAGE RACK

2016 Jeep Patriot

144,137 KM

Details Description

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

12886217

2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,137KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB4GD645700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,137 KM

Vehicle Description

SPOTLESS AND SUPER MAINTAINED INTERIOR IS LIKE NEW!! SUPER LOW KMS !! NO ACCIDENTS Loaded Leather interior (spotless) Sunroof power Heated seats Power seat Remote start Satellite radio Heated mirror Upgraded 6 spd auto transmission w/ tip start SUSPENSION LIFTED !! INCLUDES LUGGAGE RACK

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2016 Jeep Patriot