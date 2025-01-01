$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
2016 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,137KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB4GD645700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,137 KM
Vehicle Description
SPOTLESS AND SUPER MAINTAINED INTERIOR IS LIKE NEW!! SUPER LOW KMS !! NO ACCIDENTS Loaded Leather interior (spotless) Sunroof power Heated seats Power seat Remote start Satellite radio Heated mirror Upgraded 6 spd auto transmission w/ tip start SUSPENSION LIFTED !! INCLUDES LUGGAGE RACK
