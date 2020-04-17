Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD HIGH ALTITUDE *NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - LEATHER*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD HIGH ALTITUDE *NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - LEATHER*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 4881840
  2. 4881840
  3. 4881840
  4. 4881840
  5. 4881840
  6. 4881840
  7. 4881840
  8. 4881840
  9. 4881840
  10. 4881840
  11. 4881840
  12. 4881840
  13. 4881840
  14. 4881840
  15. 4881840
  16. 4881840
  17. 4881840
  18. 4881840
  19. 4881840
  20. 4881840
  21. 4881840
  22. 4881840
  23. 4881840
  24. 4881840
  25. 4881840
  26. 4881840
  27. 4881840
Contact Seller

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881840
  • Stock #: 579163
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2GD579163
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *JUST IN AND PRICED TO SELL - HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION WITH NAVIGATION - ONE OWNER - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Includes power heated leather seats, 6.5 touchscreen display with factory Navigation, power sunroof, UConnect voice command Bluetooth with hands-free phone, satellite radio, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, remote start, power heated mirrors, key-less entry, alloy wheels, traction control,fog lights and much more! Payments start as low as $55 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We offer straight forward pricing... No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price... WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors... New Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3709.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2019 Kia Soul EX+ *H...
 46,000 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 92,000 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD *...
 59,000 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Send A Message