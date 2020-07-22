Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

47,397 KM

Details Description Features

$16,993

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

High Altitude AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

47,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5578506
  Stock #: F3A58U
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB2GD726064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
USB Ports
Available SiriusXM Radio

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

