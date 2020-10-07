2016 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

