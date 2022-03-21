Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

102,494 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

SPORT

Location

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

102,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22311
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB3GD537878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,494 KM

Ride Time

