$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2016 Jeep Patriot
2016 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
102,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8875370
- Stock #: 22311
- VIN: 1C4NJPAB3GD537878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl]
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22311
- Mileage 102,494 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8