2016 Jeep Patriot

276,575 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Sport Altitude II **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

276,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9442782
  Stock #: P4453B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 276,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Patriot has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH SPORT ALTITUDE II -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Mineral Grey Jeep Badge, Sport Altitude II Package, Mineral Grey 4x4 Badge, Rear Bumper w/Mineral Grey Step Pad, Mineral Grey Sport Altitude II Badge, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Mineral Grey Patriot Badge, Fog Lamps, Mineral Grey Roof Rails, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Mineral Grey Liftgate Applique, Bright Exhaust Tip, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tow Hooks, Front Heated Seats, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, VINYL W/SPORT MESH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mineral Grey Aluminum, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY VINYL W/SPORT MESH BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH SPORT ALTITUDE II -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Mineral Grey Jeep Badge Sport Altitude II Package Mineral Grey 4x4 Badge Rear Bumper w/Mineral Grey Step Pad Mineral Grey Sport ...

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

