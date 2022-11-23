$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2016 Jeep Patriot
Sport Altitude II **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 9442782
- Stock #: P4453B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 276,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Patriot has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH SPORT ALTITUDE II -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Mineral Grey Jeep Badge, Sport Altitude II Package, Mineral Grey 4x4 Badge, Rear Bumper w/Mineral Grey Step Pad, Mineral Grey Sport Altitude II Badge, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Mineral Grey Patriot Badge, Fog Lamps, Mineral Grey Roof Rails, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Mineral Grey Liftgate Applique, Bright Exhaust Tip, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tow Hooks, Front Heated Seats, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, VINYL W/SPORT MESH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mineral Grey Aluminum, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
