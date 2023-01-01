2016 Jeep Renegade

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10199283

10199283 VIN: ZACCJAAT1GPE42640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 195,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.