2016 Jeep Renegade

195,500 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199283
  • VIN: ZACCJAAT1GPE42640

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,500 KM

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE!

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2016 JEEP RENEGADE SPORT FWD 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 195,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $11,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, and more.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Knee Air Bag

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

