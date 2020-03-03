2016 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Factory remote start

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Targa Roof

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

