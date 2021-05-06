Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

74,172 KM

Details

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

74,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7089817
  • Stock #: MT534486A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7GL307947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # MT534486A
  • Mileage 74,172 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, with a Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT engine, features a 5-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 20 highway/15 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 74171 kilometers!Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, CD player.Safety options include: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Variably intermittent wipers.Visit Us:Find this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara at Winnipeg Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at Unit 90, 3965 Portage Avenue Winnipeg MB R3K 2H3.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

