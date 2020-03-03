Menu
2016 Kia Forte

(YD) LX+ AT *Htd Seats*Bluetooth*Cruise*

2016 Kia Forte

(YD) LX+ AT *Htd Seats*Bluetooth*Cruise*

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,570KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4693077
  • Stock #: 20SP561A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A6XG5513427
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Always owned in Manitoba 2016 Kia Forte LX+! Features include heated front seats, steering wheel audio/cruise control, satellite radio, bluetooth and more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

