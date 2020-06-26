Menu
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Kia Forte

LX

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304725
  • VIN: KNAFX4A62G5587151
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2016 KIA FORTE LX FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 1.8L 4CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 77,100kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated cloth seating, brand new brake pads and rotors all around, new oil and filter, spark plugs, tires, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, LOCAL WINNIPEG CAR, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $10,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

This vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, AND opportunity to upgrade up to NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTIES UPTO 240,000KMS.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 90 amp alternator
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
  • Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance
  • Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

