2016 Kia Forte

43,200 KM

Details

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

43,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826662
  • Stock #: F3M3DP
  • VIN: KNAFX4A68G5511000

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Power Locks
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

